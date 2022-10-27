JP Nadda in Shimla to deal with rebel problem

Shimla: BJP national President J P Nadda on Wednesday reached Shimla and called a meeting with party seniors including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president to devise a way-out for quelling the rebellion problem over the ticket distributions.



Significantly, the party also deputed its helicopter to bring former party MP Maheshwar Singh, who also has filed his nomination papers from Kullu against the BJP candidate Purshotam Thakur.

Singh was given BJP ticket which the party later withdrew as his son Hiteshwar Singh had also rebelled against the party candidate at Banjar –another constituency in Kullu district.

The party had set out a condition for him to make his son agree to withdraw his nomination papers to which Maheshwar Singh failed and that cost him own candidature.

In retaliation Maheshwar Singh refused to withdraw his nomination papers thus creating a new crisis.

Singh had earlier been BJP's state president and happens to be scion of Kullu princely state.

Even as Chief kardar of Lord Raghunath—the presiding deity of Kullu –a district where the people follow deity culture, Singh has a potential to damage the BJP prospects. Thus, Nadda has to directly intervene and call Maheshwar Singh for talks in Shimla.

But Singh looked quite upset with the BJP decision to deny him ticket for rebellion of his son.

"I have not give any assurance to the party leadership as what will be my course. I will consult my supporters before taking any decision" he told the Millennium Post.

Ram Singh, a senior BJP leader from Kullu, has also filed his nomination papers as independent. Singh is also member of the BJP execute and held a position as vice-chairmen of a PSU in the government.

Currently, the BJP is facing a serious challenge to make its leaders to follow party discipline of not contesting against the official candidates.