Journey has just begun, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: My journey has just begun, Punjab Congress' new president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday, a day after being appointed to the key post after months of a bitter, polarising spat between him and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.



The cricketer-turned-politician, who had a busy day calling on leaders and ministers, thanked the party leadership for appointing him head of the Punjab unit and said he would work with every "member of the Cong family" to fulfil the Jittega Punjab' mission and strengthen the party's organisation in the state.

"Today, to work further for the same dream and strengthen the invincible fort of the Congress in Punjab. I am grateful to Hon'ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for bestowing their faith in me and giving me this pivotal responsibility," he said on Twitter.

He arrived in Chandigarh Monday morning and met several party leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhathal, ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh, Razia Sultana and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Sidhu who replaced Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, was elevated to the position despite Amarinder Singh's strong reservations.

"Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfil the mission of 'JittegaPunjab' as a humble Congress worker to give power of the people back to the people through the Punjab model and the high command's 18-point agenda ... My journey has just begun, Sidhu said in another tweet.

He also shared a picture of his father with India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, My father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined the freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by the King's Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC and advocate general," Sidhu added in a Twitter post.

Sidhu arrived in Chandigarh from Patiala on Monday morning, along with MLAs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Zira and Madan Lal Jalalpur. They went straight to meet MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra at his residence in Mohali. Nagra was one of the four working presidents appointed by the Congress.

At Nagra's residence, sweets were distributed and a cake was cut.

Sidhu also met Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon at his residence.

Thereafter, he went to the residence of Jakhar who expressed confidence that the Amritsar East legislator would meet the expectations of people of Punjab.