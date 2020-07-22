Jolt for Indian sports: WADA extends NDTL suspension

New Delhi: In a massive jolt to India's Olympic preparations, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has extended the suspension of the country's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by another six months citing non-conformation to international



standards.

The WADA first suspended NDTL in August last year for a period of six months. A fresh round of inspection by the world body, much to the embarrassment of country's sporting establishment, showed that non-conformities still existed.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi, India, for a second period of up to six months," WADA said in a statement.

The suspension prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

The laboratory's non-conformities pertain to the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit, including the laboratory's isotope ratio mass spectrometry -- the analytical technique of choice for confirmation of prohibited substances.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that technical problems are being addressed as the first suspension notice was served before he took over the NDTL chairmanship.

"WADA served suspension notice before I took over as Chairman of National Dope Testing Laboratory. The rules of revoking it's accreditation after 6 months suspension is avoided by extending the suspension period because all technical problems are being addressed no," Rijiju

tweeted.

Currently, urine samples collected by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) are being sent primarily to the WADA-accredited lab in Doha.

The WADA conducted a second inspection of NDTL in February. But corrective measures weren't found to be good enough to revoke the suspension, which has been extended till January, 2021.