Join hand for benefits of welfare schemes: Khattar to ex-servicemen

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon all the ex-servicemen and retired employees of the State to join hands with the Government and contribute towards ensuring that the benefits of Government schemes and services reach the grassroots-level.



The vision of the State Government is to partner these volunteers with the state for the upliftment of the society. For this, the State Government has created the Samarpan portal samarpan.haryana.gov.in, on which all the ex-servicemen and retired employees can register themselves as volunteers and the State Government will implement these schemes in the right way with the help of their valuable experiences.

The Chief Minister was addressing the ex-servicemen and retired employees of the state through a webinar here on Tuesday. He said that the State Government has made several efforts to bring a substantial change in the system. Employees have played an important role in providing the benefits of Government Schemes. At present, through e-governance and good governance, the government has taken resolution to bring more than 500 services at the doorsteps of the common man.

Khattar said that it is the duty of the Government to take care of the 2.75 crore population of the State i.e. about 70 lakh families. He said that Government schemes are being formulated at regular intervals, but due to some reason or the lack of complete information, the benefits of these schemes do not reach to the eligible person. Till date the practice that the person who wants to take benefit of Government Schemes should reach out to the government himself and get the benefit of that scheme by giving complete information is on.

He said that our government has taken steps to end this practice and has started an ambitious scheme Parivar Pehchan Patra, under which every family is being identified so that the family that wants to avail benefits of welfare schemes will be given priority. The Government of Haryana is moving forward with this vision.

He said that if we consider work as service, then it gives a feeling of self-satisfaction and joy. If a happy society is formed, the pride of the State will increase. In this webinar, more than 7,000 ex-servicemen and retired employees joined through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and

other mediums.