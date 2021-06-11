JMI scholar 'beaten by BJP's goons'

New delhi: An activist and scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia University has alleged that he was beaten up by goons, who were hired by BJP inside Max Hospital on Wednesday night. Speaking to Millennium Post, Akshay Kapoor said that he had rushed to the Max Hospital in Saket to get her friend admitted, who had overdosed on depression pills. "Her relatives are associated with BJP councilor of CR Park. I was dragged out of the emergency ward and beaten up brutally. There were about 6-7 people who had come. They used communal slurs abusing me for supporting Muslims and going to the farmers protest. I have no idea how they knew that about me," he said.

