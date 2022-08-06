JKSSB exam: CBI registers case against 33 people for alleged malpractices

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against 33 accused persons including then member of the Jammu & Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB), a medical officer of Border Security Force (BSF) and a private company related to alleged irregularities in the examination of J&K Police Sub Inspectors.



The CBI also conducted searches at 30 locations, the officials informed on Friday. The case has been registered at the request of the J&K government. The accused persons include Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Headquarters, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); Ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on March 27, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board.

The results were declared on June 4. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination, the official mentioned. It was alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company. Searches were conducted on Friday at 30 locations including at Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru at the premises of accused persons, the official added.