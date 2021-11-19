J'khand govt's migrant control room helping workers in getting their outstanding dues

Ranchi: In a first, the Jharkhand government which is led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is working with a sensitive approach towards the issues of workers and marginal workers.



On the direction of the Chief Minister, the State Migrant Control Room is continuously working towards resolving their issues such as from bringing back the trapped workers from other states to helping them to get their outstanding salaries as well as addressing their other allied issues.

"After the outbreak of the pandemic for the last two years, migrant workers had to face hard times. Workers were forced to return to their homes. In this situation, the state government came into action and brought them back from other states through aeroplanes, trains and buses. Not only from other states but few migrants struck across the border were also brought back to their homes," a senior official said. As per the data provided by the state government, a total of 9,66,393 workers have returned to Jharkhand between March 27, 2020 to October 31, 2021.

"Even after the lockdown, the State Migrant Control Room is active and bringing stranded workers back as 1,58,652 workers of Giridih have returned home during the said period, which is highest among all the districts.," the official said.

In addition, 1,09,438 workers of Palamu, 78,539 of Garhwa, 78,414 workers of Hazaribagh, 69,752 workers of Godda, 42,932 workers of Koderma, 36,293 of West Singhbhum, 35,455 workers of Bokaro and 35,317 workers of Chatra have returned home. Apart from these, workers from other districts have also returned to their homes.

The State Migrant Control Room and FIA Foundation are monitoring the condition of these workers. According to the information received from the control room, these workers had to face many problems.

"Many of them were suffering from illness and several of them faced harassment while a few of them were not getting their wages and remuneration. With the efforts of the department, Rs 84,84,647 was provided to these workers in different incidences against their dues," the official said.

In Khunti district more than Rs 14,52,420 were paid back to the workers while Rs 11,06,600 were paid back to workers in Ranchi, Rs 6,41,900 in Giridih, Rs.4,11,377 in Garhwa and Rs 4,61,100 were paid back to the workers of Godda.