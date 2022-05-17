J'khand govt orders judicial probe into 'irregularities' in construction of new assembly, HC buildings

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday ordered a probe by a judicial commission into alleged irregularities in the construction of the state assembly building, inaugurated nearly three years ago, and the new high court.



A portion of the false ceiling on the first floor of the state assembly building collapsed in May last year reportedly due to leakage in the roof, raising questions over the quality of construction of the structure.

Questions were also raised about materials used in building the new high court.

"The Jharkhand government has ordered a probe into all irregularities in the construction of the assembly building and the high court building by a judicial commission," a communication from the state administration said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had in July last year ordered a probe by Anti-Corruption Bureau into the alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the new state assembly and the high court buildings.

The government, in its communication, did not mention about the progress of the investigation by the anti-corruption bureau into the alleged irregularities.

The three-storied assembly building, constructed at a cost of Rs 465 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 12, 2019, 19 years after the state was carved out of Bihar.

The foundation stone of the building was laid by former BJP chief minister Raghubar Das in 2015.

Previously, the state assembly was functioning from a building of the Heavy Engineering Corporation.

The new high court building was also constructed at the same time.



