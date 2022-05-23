J'khand govt opposes plea on deportation of illegal immigrants

New Delhi: The purpose of public interest litigation is to help the "minorities" and "disadvantaged groups", the J'khand government has told the SC while opposing a PIL seeking a direction to Centre and states to "identify, detain and deport" illegal immigrants from the country.

The reply of the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand has been filed in response to a PIL by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who has sought a direction to the Centre and the states to identify, detain and deport all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

In the 15-page affidavit, filed through Prashant Kumar, Inspector General, Special Branch, J'khand Police, the state government has said moreover, there is already a mechanism in place for setting up detention centres, holding centres and camps in various states to restrict the movement of illegal immigrants or foreign nationals.

The J'khand government has also set up a model detention centre in Hazribagh district, it has pointed out.

"The purpose of public interest litigation is to use the law to advance human rights and equality or raise issues of broad public concern in order to help the cause of the minorities or the disadvantaged groups and individuals," it has said and referred to a Supreme Court judgment on PILs.