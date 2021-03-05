J'khand CM to meet experts for inputs on new industrial policy

New Delhi: In a move aimed at establishing the state-of-the-art infrastructure to promote manufacturing, foster innovation and create employment opportunities across sectors, the Jharkhand government has planned to organise stakeholders' meet to seek inputs on draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021 from key stakeholders comprising of experts, industry associations, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and others.



The stakeholders meeting is scheduled to be organised in the national capital on Saturday in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Apart from Soren, who is also state's Industry Minister, the state's Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh, Industry Secretary Puja Singhal, Industry Director Jitendra Kumar Singh and others would also be present at the stakeholders meet.

According the state government officials, stakeholders from all the key industries such as food processing, textiles, healthcare, pharmaceutics, electronic manufacturing, electric vehicles, lighting engineering, etc would participate in the meeting and discuss different aspects related to the formulation of the policy to promote industry and investments in the state.

The Jharkhand government would also ink an agreement with the FICCI – a body of industrialists, the state officials said, adding that about 40 key industry leaders, experts, etc would participate in the meeting and share their suggestions for the proposed new industrial policy of the state.

The Jharkhand government has also proposed a 30 per cent subsidy on total capital investment for developing any tourism facilities in its new tourism policy.