J'khand CM seeks Centre's intervention in protecting rights of migrant workers

Ranchi: Alleging gross violation of provisions concerning migrant workers by several public sector enterprises, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday sought the Centre's intervention in protecting the rights of the workforce, including those who are employed abroad.

Launching a 'Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative' (SRMI) to safeguard the interests of migrant workers, Soren said their welfare was the priority of the state.

"I am pained to see that many Central organisations violate the provisions concerning migrant workers...I appeal to the Government of India to work towards a solution," he said while launching the initiative here. The chief minister urged all migrant workers to get themselves registered with the state so that it can reach out to them during any calamity.

He also directed officials to ensure that mortal remains of any Jharkhand worker dying in a mishap in any part of the country should be brought back to his native place at the state's expenditure.

Pointing out that many workers migrate to Gulf countries and the state government cannot directly deal with those nations, he urged the Centre to step in to ensure their welfare as in the post-pandemic period, workforce like drivers and nurses will be in great demand given their shortage everywhere.

"We can deal with inter-state migration but workers migrate to Gulf countries too. The state government cannot tie up with those nations. We need the intervention of the Government of India for it...till date no concrete policy or system has been made for the safe and accountable migration of workers," he said.

The Jharkhand government is making efforts to create a database of migrant workers, he said.