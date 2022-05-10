J'khand CM seeks 4-week extension of time from EC to reply to notice over mine lease

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said he has sought a four-week extension of time from the Election Commission to reply to its notice over charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour.



The EC had on May 2 issued the notice to Soren, asking him to reply to it by May 10.

"I have sought at least four weeks' extension of time from the EC for submission of my detailed reply to its notice.

Along with the notice, I have been furnished with about 600 pages of documents, almost all of which are in Hindi and I have to arrange for their transliteration from Hindi to English for proper appreciation and understanding by my legal counsel, Soren told PTI.

The poll panel had received a representation from the state governor on the issue.

If the charges are proved, he may stand disqualified as a member of the state assembly.