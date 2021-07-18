J'khand accuses BRO of flouting norms for hiring migrant workers from state

Ranchi: Upset over reports of "precarious living and working conditions" of migrant workers engaged by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in its projects in tough terrains, the Jharkhand government has accused the central entity of failing to comply with mutually agreed terms for employing labourers from the state.



In a strongly-worded letter sent to BRO chief on July 16, the government has sought details of the workforce hired from the state, their monthly fixed wages and the number of labourers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "The Jharkhand government has been informed about thousands of migrant workers working as casual paid labourers (CPLs) with BRO since March 2021.

"We have received multiple reports from Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the precarious living and working conditions faced by our workers during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in April-May 2021, including the death of 11 CPLs in Uttarakhand in avalanche storm in April 2021," Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development secretary Prawin Kumar Toppo said in the letter to BRO.

The state government has expressed concern over "inadequate" payment and living conditions of the labourers and the role of middlemen in hiring them. "This comes as a surprise to us considering the mutually agreed upon terms of engagement of CLPs between both the parties last year," Toppo said in the letter to BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary.

The Jharkhand government official has accused the central entity of "failing to comply with mutually agreed terms for employing migrant workers from the state". BRO officials could not be reached for comments. As per the terms of reference signed by BRO and the Jharkhand government on June 13, 2020, for the engagement of paid labourers from 2021-22 onwards, it was agreed that BRO would apply for registration as an establishment in accordance with existing rules of the state. They also decided that an MoU would be signed between both the parties following an approval of the Defence ministry for inter-state migration of workmen, it said.

BRO is under the defence ministry. The central entity had also agreed to comply with all the provisions of Jharkhand's Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act-1979 for inducting 11,815 workers as CLP through the mutually agreed framework, the letter claimed.

"However, it is surprising that migrant workers from Dumka are being taken for BRO projects through mates (middlemen), which is in violation of the mutually agreed terms, and without the knowledge of the state government," Toppo stated.

He has also asked BRO for the total number of migrant workers it has engaged so far, the condition under which they were working, details of those who had died between March 2020 and June 30 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nature of compensation paid to them. "By when does BRO intend to apply as an 'Employing Establishment' under Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act 1979/Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Code- 2020 with the state government for yearly induction of migrant workers?