J'khand: 2nd phase of 'Sarkar Apake Dwar' campaign starts

Ranchi: The second phase of the Aapki Yojana Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar Abhiyan commenced from November 1. This ambitious public outreach programme to ensure doorstep delivery of select welfare schemes is to conclude on Nov 14. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is to grace the event that is being orgnaised under the second phase of this campaign on November 2 at Sahibganj. Where, the Chief Minister shall lay the foundation stone for 14 schemes as well as inaugurate 9 schemes worth rupees 10481 lakhs. There shall also be distribution of assets amongst the beneficiaries. It is to be noted that in the first phase of the campaign more than 21 lakhs applications were received across various camps out of which more than 15 lakh applications have been disposed. In this first phase of the campaign a glorious number of more than 12 lakh applications were received for the focused schemes out of which the execution of more than 8 lakh applications have already been ensured.

The 'Aapki Adhikar-Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar" campaign was launched last year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and to mark the completion of two years of the government formation from November 16, 2021 to December 28, 2021 across the entire state. Banking on the success of last year of the campaign and with a set aim of making the process of linking people of the state to various welfare schemes hasslefree the "Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar" scheme has been relaunched.