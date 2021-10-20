J&K: Two LeT commanders among 4 terrorists eliminated

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday eliminated four militants, including two commanders of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who were involved in the killing of migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

While two ultras were killed in the encounter at Dragad in Shopian, two others were eliminated in a gunbattle in Kulgam district, a police official said, adding so far 15 terrorists have been killed in two weeks.

One soldier lost his life while two others sustained injuries in the Shopian operation.

"Police and Army #neutralised LeT district commander (Gulzar Ahmad Reshi) of Kulgam and one other, who were involved in #killings of two poor labourers from Bihar on 17/10/21 at Wanpoh," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. According to a defence spokesman, a joint operation was launched on Wednesday evening after information was received about the movement of two terrorists along the road Ashmuji-Devsar in Kulgam district. "The area was cordoned off and contact established at about 07.40 PM. Repeated surrender appeals were turned down by terrorists," the spokesman said.

He said the ultras opened fire, forcing the security forces to retaliate.

"In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists have been neutralised. An AK rifle and other warlike stores have been recovered," he added.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.