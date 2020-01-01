J&K: Two armymen killed in encounter in Nowshera
Srinagar: Two Army soldiers were killed in an encounter with militants in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu & Kashmir, an official said on Wednesday.
Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath, aged 29, belonged to Munde village of Satara district in Maharashtra and is survived by his wife, Smita Sawant, the Indian Army said.
Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar, aged 25, belonged to Rip village of Gorkha district in Nepal and is survived by his parents.
"Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion," the Army said.
The security forces had an input about the presence of militants in Nowshera on Tuesday and a cordon and search operation was immediately launched. There was an exchange of fire late on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning the bodies of the two soldiers were found.
More reinforcements have been brought into the area which has been cordoned off and the operation is still underway.
Nowshera is close to the Line of Control (LoC) and has remained a hotbed of militancy in the past.
On Tuesday, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said there are 250 militants active in the state, of which 100 are foreigners and the rest are locals.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CBI arrests top DRI official in Rs 25 lakh bribery case1 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT
400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking1 Jan 2020 6:39 PM GMT
Non-subsidised LPG, aviation fuel get dearer1 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
Infra projects' cost overrun crosses Rs 4 lakh crore mark1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
We keep ourselves away from politics: Gen Bipin Rawat1 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT