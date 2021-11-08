J&K Police seeks sanction to prosecute Hurriyat leader, 8 others in MBBS seat 'sale'

Srinagar: The J&K Police has moved the home department for granting sanction for prosecution against nine people, including a leader of a Hurriyat constituent and an advocate from South Kashmir,

in a case related to "selling" of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered by the CIK, a branch of the police's CID, in July last year after receiving information through reliable sources that several

unscrupulous persons, including some Hurriyat leaders, were hand in glove with some educational consultancies and were "selling" Pakistan-based MBBS seats and seats in other professional courses in many colleges and

universities.