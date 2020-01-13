J&K Police search arrested police officer's residence in Srinagar again

Srinagar: Police on Monday carried out a fresh search at the residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police P Davinder Singh, who was arrested here while allegedly ferrying two militants on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the raid was carried out at Singh's Indira Nagar residence following some disclosures made by him during interrogation.

The officer refused to give details about any recoveries made from Singh's residence.

Singh, who was posted at high security Srinagar airport, was held along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants Naveed Babu and Altaf on Saturday when he was allegedly ferrying the ultras from Srinagar to south Kashmir in a car.

A team led by Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at Singh's residence and the police seized two pistols and an AK rifle, the officials said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the police officer was involved in a "heinous crime" of ferrying militants and is being treated on par with the ultras.

"The police officer has worked on several anti-militancy operations. But, the circumstances under which he was arrested when he was driving the car with militants towards Jammu is a heinous crime.

"So, that is why, he is being treated on par with the militants and has been properly arrested, (and) has been brought under remand and his interrogation is on, Kumar had told reporters at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said the case has been registered into the incident under Unlawful Activities Act and Arms Act.

The FIR number 5/2020 has been registered under Sections 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act and Sections 18, 19, 20, 29 and 38 of Unlawful Activities Act, he said.