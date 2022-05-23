J&K police nabs 5 'hybrid' LeT terrorists

Srinagar/Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said they have arrested five 'hybrid' terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, three of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Baramulla district last month.



The arrests were made during separate police actions -- two of them were held with arms and ammunition in the Srinagar city on Monday, while the rest three from Baramulla.

'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as terrorists but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

Those arrested in Srinagar has been identified by the police as Aamir Mushtaq Ganai alias Mussa, a resident of Khan Colony Chanpora, and Ajlan Altaf Bhat, a resident of Butpora Chanpora.

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted. TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT.

"It is a big success for the police," the IGP said, adding a case has been registered and an investigation was underway.

Later, a police spokesman said the arrests were made during a cordon and search operation in Chanpora area of the city.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code, the spokesman said.

He said it came out in the initial examination that these weapons were sent by Pakistan-based handlers of LeT/TRF and they were to be used for targeting killing of civilians and security personnel in the Srinagar city.

The arrested duo was to distribute these pistols to other terrorists in Srinagar, the spokesman said.

Separately, Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat told reporters in Pattan that three hybrid' terrorists of LeT have been arrested in connection with the killing of a sarpanch last month.

"On April 15, terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch of Goshbugh B at Chanderhama orchards in Wussan area of Palhallan in Pattan and his body was recovered," Bhat said.