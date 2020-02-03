J&K, Ladakh see temp drop, Drass freezes at -30 degree C

Jammu: The temperature continued to trend downward in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Drass remained the coldest place in the region recording minus 30 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said on Monday.

Over the next week, the weather will be dry and cold over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while snowfall and rain are likely to occur at isolated places in both the union territories, the official said.

Leh district of Ladakh recorded a temperature of minus 16.4 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil at minus 27.8 degrees temperature.

Similarly, Pahalgam's minimum temperature settled at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Srinagar city, the minimum temperature settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius — 4.3 degrees below the season's average while Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees, followed by Kupwara minus 6.3 degrees and Kokernag minus 5.7 degrees.

The maximum temperature at most places in the valley was above 5 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu, the temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, 3 notches below the season's average, however, the morning sun provided relief to the residents. Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius while Bhadarwah township of Doda district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.