J&K L-G Manoj Sinha announces Rs 25 lakh additional insurance cover for healthcare workers

Srinagar: In his first Independence Day address in Srinagar on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir's newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha announced an additional Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers for their selfless work during COVID-19 pandemic. This is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover offered by the Central Government.



During the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, Sinha also highlighted five key priorities for his administration, focusing on providing a better alternative that stands for development, welfare and social transformation for the people of the valley.

"Transparency in governance, empowering grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities," will be his focus.

Sinha also invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's slogan of 'Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat' and mourned over losing humanity to terrorism over decades. "J&K people had upheld national integration during the partition. This place is remembered for Bravehearts like Brig Rajinder Singh and Brig Usman and is the land of Rishi Kashyap, Prophet Mohammad, Guru Nanak and Buddha. We have to carry forward this legacy of religious inclusivity," he added.

The former Union Minister and senior BJP leader was appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month after Girish Chandra Murmu resigned. Murmu has been appointed as the new CAG.