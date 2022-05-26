J&K HC grants bail to PDP leader
Srinagar: The HC of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh granted bail to PDP leader Waheed Para, who was arrested by the NIA in a terror case in November 2020.
While granting bail to Para against a surety of Rs 1 lakh, a division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice VC Koul laid down several conditions on the PDP leader.
The court directed Para to present himself before the investigating officer as and when required to, surrender his passport to the investigating officer of the case and not leave the Union Territory of J&K without the prior permission of the trial court.
Para, perhaps, has become the first person to benefit from the SC putting on hold trial of cases under section 124 A.
The division bench listed the apex court ruling as one of the mitigating factors while allowing Para's appeal for bail.
Regarding the sedition charges under Section 124-A IPC, the issue is governed by the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of S.G. Vombatkere vs. Union of India, 2022 LiveLaw (SC) 470, whereby the Supreme Court has directed that all the pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124-A of IPC shall be kept in abeyance, the court observed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata condoles death of 6 tourists in Odisha road accident25 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Isolate suspected monkeypox cases at designated health facilities:...25 May 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Dilip Ghosh moved from Bengal affairs, gets charge of 8 other states25 May 2022 7:12 PM GMT
Narinder Batra removed as IOA chief25 May 2022 7:11 PM GMT
IPL: Stunning Patidar takes RCB to 207 for 4 against LSG25 May 2022 7:10 PM GMT