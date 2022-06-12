J&K, for 1st time, ranks highest among UTs in national e-governance service delivery assessment

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir, assessed for the first time, ranked the highest among Union Territories with an overall compliance of nearly 90 per cent for national e-governance service delivery assessment (NeSDA), according to an official report on Sunday.



Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will release on Monday the NeSDA 2021 Report which provides suggestions for governments to further enhance their e-Governance service delivery systems.

In the Union territories category, Jammu and Kashmir was assessed for the first time in NeSDA 2021 and scored the highest amongst all UTs for six sectors, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

Meghalaya and Nagaland are the leading State Portals with an overall compliance of more than 90 per cent across all assessment parameters among the northeast and hill states, it said.

Among Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir ranked the highest with an overall compliance of nearly 90 per cent, according to the report.

Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and

Uttar Pradesh had a compliance of more than 85 per cent among the Remaining States category, it said.

According to the report, Kerala had the highest overall compliance score amongst all the States and UTs.

Among the Services Portals for North-East and Hill States, the highest-ranking states of Meghalaya and Tripura showed improvement across all six sectors compared to NeSDA 2019, the report said.

Among the Remaining States, the overall score of Tamil Nadu increased the most in 2021 compared to 2019.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Goa, and Odisha also improved the compliance of their Services Portals by 100 per cent.

Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the leading states with compliance of more than 75 per cent across all parameters for their Services Portals.

The second edition of the NeSDA has been prepared covering the assessment of states, Union Territories. It focuses on Central Ministries on their effectiveness in delivering online services to citizens.

The biennial study also provides suggestions for governments to further enhance their e-Governance service delivery systems.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) had constituted the NeSDA in 2019 as part of its mandate to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence.

NeSDA helps the respective governments improve their delivery of citizen centric services and shares best practices across the country for all States, UTs and Central Ministries to emulate.

DARPG embarked on the second edition of NeSDA study in January 2021.

The NeSDA 2021 framework was finalised after multiple consultative workshops with States, UTs and Central Ministries from March 2021 to May 2021.

The NeSDA 2021 Portal was formally launched in June 2021 to conduct the entire assessment process online.

The data collection, synthesis and analysis processes spanned the next 12 months till May 2022.

Regular review meetings were held during this period to provide necessary guidance to stakeholders.

In addition to the DARPG team supported by NASSCOM and KPMG, 36 nodal officers from State and UTs and 15 nodal officers from Central Ministries came together to ensure the successful conduct of NeSDA 2021.

More than one lakh responses from across the country were reviewed to finalise the findings of NeSDA 2021 report.