J&K delimitation panel orders come into effect

New Delhi: Paving the way for conducting the first assembly polls in J&K since it was made a Union territory, the Centre said the orders of the Delimitation Commission which redrew electoral constituencies and provided six additional assembly seats to Jammu division and one to Kashmir would come into effect from Friday.



According to the orders of the commission, set up under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, the Union territory will have 90 assembly constituencies — 43 in Jammu Division and 47 in Kashmir — with nine of them being reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

It also brought areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

The erstwhile assembly had 87 seats — 46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu and four in Ladakh. In the reorganisation of the state, Ladakh was declared as a union territory without an assembly.

In a gazette notification, the Law Ministry said the panel's two orders -- one of March 14 dealing with the number of constituencies reserved for various categories and the second of May 5 dealing with the size of each constituency -- will come into effect together from May 20.

With the recommendations having been accepted by the Centre, decks are now cleared for holding of the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it was downgraded to a Union territory on August 5, 2019.