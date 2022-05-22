J&K Cong to hold its own 'Chintan Shivir' on June 1,2

jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the Union Territory.



Mir made the announcement at a meeting held at the party headquarters here to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary, a party spokesperson said.

Senior AICC leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also attended the meeting amid reports that he would get a key role ahead of the next assembly polls likely to be held later this year.

Azad's supporters including many former ministers and legislators have, in the past, voiced resentments against Mir, seeking his removal besides making Azad the party chief ministerial candidate in J&K.

It is time to pay back to the party and strengthen it, which is the need of the nation.

The party leaders should rise above their self-interest and work for strengthening the party as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivar, Mir said, addressing the condolence meeting.