J&K admin directed to pay Rs 35 crore compensation for discharge of sewage

Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to pay a compensation of Rs 35 crore for discharge of untreated sewage into Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kull streams.



It said there are "serious lapses" on the part of the administration in waste management as well as in failing to control illegal mining.

" There are serious lapses on the part of the administration in waste management and in failing to control illegal mining which has resulted in huge damage to the environment and public health," the NGT said in an order on Friday, hearing an application moved by activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

The tribunal said remedial action is inadequate on the ground.

"The same is more in the nature of future promises without much accountability for the past failures. While there is no objection to future remedial action which must be taken, accountability has to be fixed for past violations on polluter pays principle," it said.