J&K admin claims misrepresentation of facts on inclusion of 25 lakh voters

Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is "misrepresentation of facts by vested interests".



The clarification was issued through an advertisement in local dailies after facing political backlash, including from parties perceived close to the government. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has called an all-party meeting over the issue on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said the Union territory was likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, following the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after Article 370 abrogation. "We are expecting massive changes in the voter list given that a large number of youngsters have attained the age of 18 over past three years.

"After Article 370 abrogation, many people who were not enlisted as voters in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir are now eligible to vote. Also, anyone who is living ordinarily can avail the opportunity to get enlisted as a voter in J&K under the provisions of The Representation of the People Act," Kumar told reporters in Jammu on August 17.

He said the projected 18-plus population in Jammu and Kashmir is around 98 lakh while the number of enlisted voters is 76 lakh. "We are expecting an addition of 20 to 25 lakh new voters in the final list," Kumar had said, adding the officials concerned have been asked to ensure the list is error-free and covers all eligible voters. He had also said there is no need for a person to have a domicile certificate of Jammu and Kashmir to become a voter.

"An employee, a student, a labourer or anyone from outside who is living ordinarily in J-K, can enlist his or her name in the voting list. The documents will be scrutinised by government officials concerned who will take a decision after being satisfied with the claim," Kumar had said.

The advertisement published in local dailies by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, stated the summary revision of electoral rolls is undertaken by the EC from time to time according to the laid down process. There is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their native constituencies and the summary revision will cover existing residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

"They will continue to be given option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through specially set up polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc," the advertisement said.