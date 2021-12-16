J&K: 2 LeT militants killed in encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Redwani area of the district late on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.



He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire in the early hours of Thursday, the spokesperson

said.