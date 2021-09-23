J&K: 2 cops among 6 govt staff sacked for terror links

Srinagar: Six government employees, including two policemen, were on Wednesday dismissed from service for their alleged links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of employees sacked in last nearly six months to 25, officials said.

Among those dismissed from service earlier, there were two sons of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught along with a wanted terrorist and two others early this year.

The six employees who were dismissed by the government, include constable Showkat Ahmad Khan, a resident of Budgam who was involved in the looting of service weapons from the house of a member of legislative council in Srinagar with whom he was posted as a Personal Security Officer in 2018. The policeman was arrested and subsequently detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on August 8 last year, the officials said. They said constable Jaffer Hussain Butt of Kishtwar was arrested in a case that is presently under investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The probe has revealed that Butt provided his car to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and facilitated their safe movement in his hometown, the officials said, adding that he is currently on bail since August 30.

Teacher Abdul Hamid Wani of Bijbehara in Anantnag district was also among those dismissed from service. It is alleged that before joining government service, he was a district commander of terror group Allah Tigers and propagated secessionist ideology, the officials said. They said he had reportedly secured the employment without any selection process by leveraging Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) influence. He was a key speaker and organiser in the 2016 agitation following the killing of terrorist commander Burhan Wani.