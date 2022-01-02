Jind: Army helicopter makes emergency landing

Chandigarh: An Army helicopter, flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi, made an "emergency landing" in an agricultural field in Haryana's Jind district today.



All the three persons on board the chopper are safe, said a police officer in the district. There was no immediate statement from the Army.

The Army helicopter, which was flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jajanwala village in Jind district, said the police officer. All three on board the helicopter are safe, he said.

Asked about the reason for the emergency landing, he said, "There could be some technical issue, but Army authorities can speak on this". After the helicopter landed in the fields, many villagers

gathered at the site.