Jharkhand reports 542 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Ranchi: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 95,967 on Sunday as 542 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 832, he said.

Jharkhand now has 6,576 active coronavirus cases, while 88,559 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 20,952 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.