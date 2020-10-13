Jharkhand reports 510 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fresh fatalities

Ranchi: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 93,035 as 510 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Eleven more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 798, he said.



Of the fresh fatalities, three each were recorded in Ranchi and East Singhbhum and one each in Bokaro, Chatra, Giridih, Palamu and Ramgarh.



Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 199, followed by East Singhbhum at 80.



Jharkhand now has 7,776 active coronavirus cases, while 84,461 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.



The state has conducted 28,522 sample tests for COVID-19 on Monday, he added.

