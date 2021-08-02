Jharkhand reports 27 new COVID cases; one death

Ranchi: Jharkhand reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,47,200, a health department bulletin said on Monday.



The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,129 in the state with one fresh fatality due to the contagion reported from Bokaro in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the 27 new cases, East Singhbhum reported six cases followed by five cases each from Bokaro and Sahebganj and two cases each from Chatra, Dumka and Ranchi.

No new COVID-19 case was reported from Dhanbad, Garhwa, Godda, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Saraikela, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts.

Jharkhand now has 254 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,41,817 patients have recovered from the disease including 24 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 98.44 per cent, better than the national average of 97.40 per cent.

Altogether, 1,17,09,022 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 47,907 since Sunday, it added.