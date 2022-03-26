Jharkhand: More than 9.7L rural women linked to Sakhi Mandal

Ranchi: To strengthen the rural economy, the economic activities are being continuously linked by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Women in the rural areas are also being made the strong base of this link, so that they can become self-reliant and play an important role in strengthening the rural economy. For this, 82,002 Sakhi Mandals have been formed in the state since January 2020. Through this, more than 9.7 lakh rural women have been added to Sakhi Mandal.

At the same time, 7,544 village organisations and 413 cluster organizations have been formed for the development of rural families. Expressing confidence in the government, more than 90 thousand rural women in the form of community cadre are contributing in the rural development.

For the generation of livelihood of rural women, the government is providing financial assistance through Sakhi Mandal. Since January 2020 till now, a grant of Rs 244 crore has been given to Sakhi Mandals in the form of circular fund.

At the same time, about Rs 597 crore has been made available to Sakhi Mandal as community investment fund. An amount of about Rs 1,798 crore has been made available to 58,112 Sakhi Mandals as bank credit linkages. At the same time, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, about 34.57 lakh rural women have been linked to a total of 2.76 lakh Sakhi Mandals in the state so far. At the same time, Rs 369.58 crore has been made available as circular fund, Rs 804.40 crore as community investment funds. About 21 lakh families associated with Sakhi Mandal have been linked with the means of livelihood.

The government is working with the goal of providing dignified livelihood to rural women.