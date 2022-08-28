Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case: Bengal CID records Guwahati bizman's statement

kolkata: State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday recorded the statement of Guwahati-based businessman Ashok Dhanuka in connection with the cash seizure case from three Jharkhand MLAs.



While probing the case, CID sleuths came to know about Dhanuka under whose instruction the money was delivered to the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs.

CID officers on August 7 reached Guwahati in Assam to deliver the notice under 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC.

CID officials alleged that they were obstructed by the Assam Police. When the CID team reached Dhanuka's residence found Assam Police guarding the house. The CID officials were prevented from serving the notice. Later the CID team went to the local police station where they were informed about the same. After a while the CID team was escorted to Dhanuka's residence where the notice was pasted on the wall of the house.

Earlier, CID teams were allegedly obstructed by Assam Police when a CID team went to collect CCTV footage of Guwahati airport. Another CID team waa obstructed by Delhi police when sleuths went for a raid in connection with the case. However, both the state police (Assam and Delhi) said that the CID team was extended full cooperation.