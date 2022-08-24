Jharkhand govt inks MoU with the UK for overseas scholarship scheme

New Delhi: In a major move aimed at providing overseas scholarship to students belonging from backward communities, including tribals, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis has on Tuesday signed an MoU regarding the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme (Chevening MGJSM Scholarship).



As per the MoU document, students under SC, ST, minority and BC categories would get fully-funded scholarship for one-year studies programmes in several UK universities. The Jharkhand government in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission would provide the benefits of the scholarship programme to the marginalised and economically weaker sections of the state.

It's must to note that the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship is aimed at providing financial support to 25 aspirants of the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Of these, scholarships for five students will be jointly covered by the state and UK governments under the Chevening MGJSM Scholarship.

On the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Jharkhand is the first state in the country which is striving to make the level of education more and more qualitative. Under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme, only tribal students went abroad for higher education in the first phase, which extended to other backward category students in the second phase."

"The scholarship scheme would become more successful than expected as our intention is right and when the intention is right, then every small initiative becomes a big success. It happened in the case of this scholarship as in a very short time, the consent of the Central government and the UK has been obtained," he stressed.

On the occasion, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said, "Investing in education and climate are our best gifts to our children. I'm delighted that today, with the support of CM Soren and our partners across the state, we are able to do that."