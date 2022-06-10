Jharkhand CM Soren launches spl scheme

Ranchi: Jharkhand government has started working towards connecting all the eligible persons to the Sarvajan Pension Yojana under



the aegis of the Social Security Pension Yojana from June 8 onwards. The Chief Minister has initiated this work from Gumla.

Earlier, in November 2021, Sarvajan Pension Yojana was implemented, through which the eligibility to avail the benefits of the schemes was simplified. So that all eligible persons can be linked to the Social Security Pension Scheme.

Before the implementation of Sarvajan Pension Yojana, the total number of beneficiaries in various pension schemes operated under the state scheme was 9,78,730. After the implementation of the scheme, the total number of beneficiaries increased to 13,76,225. A total of 3,97,495 new beneficiaries were provided with the benefits of Social Security Pension schemes. The state government has set a target of providing the benefits of the social security pension scheme to every eligible person.

According to an estimate made by the government, 15,03,486 people were not found to be covered by the Sarvajan Pension Yojana after reviewing the number of voters above 60 years of age mentioned in the voters list and district wise number of beneficiaries receiving Old Age Pension. These include 12,527 people of Bokaro, 20,093 of Chatra, 46,868 of Deoghar, 1,42,045 of Dhanbad, 37,034 of Dumka, 5,660 of Garhwa, 11,666 of Giridih, 55,496 of Godda, 48,628 of Gumla, 10,6363 of Hazaribagh, 9,776 of Jamtara, 30,689 of Khunti, 24,640 of Koderma, 24,858 of Latehar, 7,653 of

Lohardaga, 46,610 of Palamu, 1,54,414 of East Singhbhum, 44,476 of Ramgarh, 2,30,098 of Ranchi, 56,274 of Sahebganj, 36,521 of Seraikela-Kharsawan, 32,881 of Simdega and

65,408 persons of West of Singhbhum.