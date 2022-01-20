Jharkhand CM launches app for Rs 25/litre subsidy on petrol

New Delhi: Keeping up his promise to provide Rs 25 per litre subsidy on petrol to the poor and middle-class families of the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday launched CM Support App to avail the benefits of the CM Support Scheme by registering through the mobile-based application.



Under the scheme, pink and green ration cardholders of the state owning two-wheelers will get Rs 25 per litre on petrol for a maximum of 10 litres in a month.

The app has been prepared by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The beneficiaries would have to apply on this App and their applications will be scrutinized at two levels -- first at DTO level and second at DSO level. The verified registered beneficiaries would get the benefit of the scheme from January 26 onwards. As per the scheme, the subsidy amount would be credited into the registered account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

All the technical aspects of the two-wheeler such as registration, tax, validity, pollution and other information would be examined by the DTO, while at the same time, the validity of the ration card and the information entered in it will be confirmed by the DSO.