Jharkhand best-performing state

Ranchi: In the recently concluded Swachh Survekshan 2021, Jharkhand has been awarded as the best-performing state among states with less than 100 urban local bodies. President Ramnath Kovind felicitated the state during an event organized by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Department. Vinay Choubey, Secretary Urban Development & Housing Department, Government of Jharkhand received this award during the event organized in New Delhi.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Quality Council of India, every year confers awards in different categories to the cities(urban bodies) across India.

During the felicitation event, President Kovind presented a certificate and an idol of Mahatma Gandhi to the team Jharkhand. Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Department Vinay Choubey, Director SUDA Amit Kumar received this award on behalf of the Government of Jharkhand.

During the award ceremony, two urban bodies of Jharkhand were felicitated in different categories. Among those felicitated are Jamshedpur and Jugsalai. Jamshedpur was ranked 2nd in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge among the cities with a population of 3-10 lakhs whereas, Jugsalai has been awarded as the best city in the Citizen Feedback category among the cities with a population of 25-50 thousand in the Eastern Zone.

Secretary, Department of Urban Development & Housing, Govt of Jharkhand, Vinay Choubey said, "under the able leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the department is working tirelessly to keep our cities clean. We hope to perform better in the coming years."

"It's an honour for us to be selected as the best-Performing state in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 award. I thank all the people of the state for their contribution in keeping our cities clean."