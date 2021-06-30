Jewar airport: YEIDA allocates Rs 540 crore

Noida: Aiming to boost the progress of international airport at Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), has allocated funds worth Rs 540 crore for the airport project which will be spent on land acquisition and other development works. The decision was taken in authority's 70th board meeting where a budget of Rs 4,123 crore was approved, which is by far the biggest budget approved by the authority.



While addressing media, Arvind Kumar, chairman of YEIDA, said that the Jewar airport project has been taken up on priority while the rehabilitation process is underway at villages such as Nagla Phoolkan, Dayanatpur Khera, Nagla Ganeshi, Kishorpur and Rohi.

"Out of the total 3, 000 families that have to be relocated due to the airport project, 1855 families have already started the construction work at land allotted to them for construction of house. Around six hundred families in village Rohi are facing some inconvenience but we are in constant touch with them and providing all possible support," said Kumar.

As per a senior YEIDA officer, a total of 42 proposals were tabled before the authority board. A multimodal connectivity plan has also been sought by the board for which Rs 300 crore has been set aside.

"The meeting was also focused to discuss development of two key projects - Film city and Heritage city for which the board has directed contractual firm to prepare Detailed Feasibility Report (DPR) for Heritage city and submit within next 15 days while the DPR for film film city has been approved and sent to government for further consideration," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.