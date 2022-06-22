JeM terrorist among 4 ultras killed in two encounters

Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among four ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Baramulla's Sopore area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

Two unidentified militants were killed in the encounter, which was underway when reports last came in, he added.

Two terrorists were killed in another encounter that broke out in Tujjan in south Kashmir's Pulwama, the spokesperson said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Majid Nazir of Jaish-e-Mohammad, who was involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir a few days ago.

Security forces on Tuesday also arrested a "hybrid terrorist" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Baramulla district while three terrorist associates were held in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established near Juhama crossing in Baramulla by police and 52 RR of the Army at about 4 pm on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

During checking, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed and after seeing the security forces, he tried to flee. However, the alert joint party apprehended him, he said.

The spokesman said the arrested person was identified as Shahid Ahmad Parray, a resident of Kathpora in the Hajin area of Bandipora district.