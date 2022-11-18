JEE to be held on April 30, announces Board

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Thursday announced the date for 2023 Joint Entrance Examinations. WBJEE 2023 for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses at different universities and colleges in Bengal will be held on April 30 (Sunday).



The Board has requested aspiring candidates to go through its website (https://wbjeeb.nic.in/) from time to time for further details. The 2022 WBJEEB was held on April 24 and the results were declared on June 17.