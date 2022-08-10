'JD(U) breaking ranks with BJP is an indication of change in Indian politics'

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday claimed the JD(U) breaking ranks with the BJP is an indication of the change in Indian politics, asserting that their vision to fight the saffron party and its "politics of intimidation" has gained momentum.



Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation. He later staked claim to form his next government with the RJD, Congress and other parties. This came after the decision to quit the BJP-led NDA was taken at a meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs at Kumar's residence. Kumar later held a meeting with leaders of the RJD, the Congress and the Left and said the next government will be formed with all the parties. The JD(U) chief said he has submitted a list of 164 MLAs supporting the new government to the governor.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the Modi government saying what goes up must come down, as it accused the ruling party of illegally toppling governments of opposition parties.

"In March 2020, Modi Sarkar postponed COVID-19 lockdown to engineer the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Now, it cuts short the Parliament session knowing its coalition government in Bihar is going. What goes up must come down!" Ramesh said on Twitter. Another Congress MP Vivek Tankha said, "Nitish Kumar's ultimate signal through the U-turn is that he prefers to leave Bihar 10-plus crore people's future at the hands of Tejashwi Yadav than entrench BJP. In retrospect for BJP displacement of Sushil Kumar Modi was a wrong decision !!"

Former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Devegowda said if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to the country. CPI general secretary D Raja said in a tweet, "Nitish Kumar breaking alliance with BJP is a strong indictment of the politics of intimidation practiced by BJP."

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said the events in Bihar indicate that a change is underway.

"Bihar conveys the message of far-reaching change in Indian politics. It's final outcome depends upon the level of insight expected from the important players. The Left will definitely play the responsible role in its consistent fight against RSS-BJP (sic)," said Viswam in a tweet.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu said its president M K Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi said.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said the situation in Bihar is one of the reasons behind the Parliament session being cut short. "Bihar politics. Another big reason why PM @narendramodi and @AmitShah ran away and SHUT DOWN #ParliamentMonsoonSession FOUR DAYS EARLY," O'Brien tweeted.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to walk out of the BJP alliance, calling it a "good beginning".