Jaya's birth anniversary to be observed as Girl Children Protection Day

Chennai: The birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on February 24 will be observed as 'Girl Children Protection Day' in recognition of her yeoman service towards betterment of children, especially girls, the AIADMK government announced on Wednesday.

To honour the late leader's memory, the government will implement five new schemes, including a Rs two lakh assistance by way of bank deposit, for the welfare of destitute girl children, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in the state assembly. Hailing Jayalalithaa for her pioneering initiatives like the 'Cradle baby scheme' aimed at preventing female infanticide, he said such novel initiatives were continuously being implemented by the government.