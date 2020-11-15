Jawan from Nadia killed on LoC

Kolkata: An Army jawan from Tehatta in Nadia district was killed when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and resorted to heavy shelling on Friday night.



The 22-year-old martyr, Subodh Ghosh, belonged to the regiment of Artillery. He succumbed to splinter injuries at the nearest military medical facility, where he had been evacuated.

Subodh was slated to come to his village next month and had told his wife Anindita to make preparations for the first rice ceremony or 'annaprasan' of their baby girl. A few hours before his demise, he had called Anindita and advised her to buy woollens for the baby.

The body will be brought to his native place at Raghunathpur, where the entire village will bid farewell to the martyr. It is expected to reach the city late on Sunday night. "He will be laid to rest with full military honour," a statement from the Indian Army cited.

Subodh had joined the army in 2017. Along with him, two other soldiers and a BSF jawan were killed during Pakistan's multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control between Gurez and Uri sectors.