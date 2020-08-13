Janmashtami celebrated amid COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi/Mathura/Mumbai: The massive crowds of devotees in temples, elaborately decorated tableaus and Dahi Handi revelry were all missing this year on Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, as celebrations were dampened by COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid blowing of conch shells and beating of drums, priests offered prayers since early morning in temples but there were no special religious discourses, 'Krishnalila' dance dramas and community kitchens as the entry of devotees had been either banned or restricted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The rituals were, however, streamed online from some temples. In North India, families usually observe a day-long fast and hold special prayers at midnight.

Tight security arrangements were made outside the main temples to ensure that people followed social distancing.

The festivities were also relatively low-key in the main temples of Mathura, the birth place of Lord Krishna, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Mahaban and Baldeo, which are usually visited by lakhs of pilgrims on the occasion.

Soaked in religious fervour, devotees would throng decked-up temples and take out colourful processions to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, but like other festivals in COVID-19 times, rituals have been restricted on Janmashtami too in the country.

Though the entry of devotees was banned, a large number of people assembled outside the Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and greeted each other with chants of Lord Krishna.

The temples of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which celebrate the festival in a grand maner and attract large congregations, also allowed only a limited number of devotees.

Groups which organise Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra opted for low-key celebration unlike in past years when massive crowds would gather to cheer Govinda squads.

These youngsters would move around the city in processions, make human pyramids and break pots filled with butter or curd, which are hung at a considerable height, to win prize money. Adhering to the social distancing guidelines, Dahi Handi mandals did not form human pyramids this year.

Instead, they carried out health and social welfare drives, like blood donation camps and removal of plastic, organisers said. Dahi handis were being broken in a symbolic manner with those involved maintaining social distance and wearing masks. In Rajasthan, the famous Khatu Shyam temple was closed after eight people were found infected in the nearby area last night, according to officials.

A nearly 350-year-old tradition of 21-gun salute at Rasala Chow will continue, Public Relations Officer of the Srinath temple in Nathdwara, Girish Kumar, said.

The idols of Lord Krishna and Radha were adorned with ornaments made of gold and precious stones, collectively worth around Rs eight crore, at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Devotees were not allowed to enter the temple- Gopal Mandir, located in Phool Bagh area of the city- this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, but TVs were installed outside the premises for them to watch the decorated idols.

These ornaments, donated by the Scindias, the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, are brought out only on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami every year to beautify the idols.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees assembled outside the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in Mathura, and as soon as they heard the drums and sound of clarinet, they greeted each other with oud chants, temple secretary Kapil Sharma said

Bathing ceremony of the deity - Abhishekam' - was performed with milk, curd, honey, ghee and khandsari.

Normally after 'Abhishekam', 'Charnamrit' is distributed among devotees in the Radha Raman Temple, Radha Damodar Temple and Shah Ji Temple.

However, there was no distribution of 'Charnamrit' in Radha Damodar and Shah Ji temples this year since priests have expressed their inability to control crowds.

A large number of devotees, therefore, gathered outside the Radha Raman temple Vrindaban and 'Charnamrit' was distributed among for over one hour, while ensuring that devotees maintain social distancing and wear masks, Padmanabha Goswami, the secretary of the temple, said.

A heavy police contingent had been posted at the entrance of main temples in Mathura to prevent the entry of devotees, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

'Dadhikana', an annual ritual to mark the arrival of Krishna in Gokul on the next day after Janmashtami, has been cancelled this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Amid chants of vedic hymns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Janmashtami at the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday night, temple manager Dwarika Tiwari said.