Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu: Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday as the work to clear landslides, which disrupted traffic and left over 6,000 vehicles stranded, is on, officials said Due to the closure of the highway, over 6,500 vehicles were stranded at various places between Jammu to Banihal and other side of the Jawahar tunnel towards Kashmir. The vehicles were stranded at Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban districts, they said.

