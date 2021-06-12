Jal Jeevan Mission: Centre allocates Rs 10,870 cr to UP

New Delhi: To translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every household, Union Government has increased the Central allocation for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to Uttar Pradesh to Rs 10,870.50 Crore. In 2019-20, Central Government allocated Rs 1,206 crore, which was increased to Rs 2,571 crore in 2020-21. Thus, this year Central allocation for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh has increased four-fold.

Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his last meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had assured to provide all assistance to the State to make provision of tap water supply to every rural home under Jal Jeevan Mission.

During the review, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister assured that Uttar Pradesh government will ensure tap water connection to every rural home by 2024 as announced by the PM Narendra Modi.

In Uttar Pradesh there are 2.63 Crore households in 97 thousand villages, out of which now 30.04 lakh (11.3%) households have tap water supply in their homes.

Before the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission only 5.16 lakh (1.96%) household had tap water supply. In last 21 months, under Jal Jeevan Mission, the State has provided tap water supply to 24.89 lakh (9.45%) households. Despite this, there are about 2.33 Crore household without tap water supply in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020-21, the allocation for UP was enhanced to Rs 2,571 Crore. With the opening balance of Rs. 777 Crore, UP had assured availability of Rs.3,348 Crore of Central fund. The State Government could utilize only Rs. 2,053from this fund.

In a letter to UP Chief Minister, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has urged the State to take necessary measure to accelerate the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission and to provide tap water supply to one third of the remaining households, i.e. to 78 Lakhs rural households in UP this year.