Jakhar quits active electoral politics

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who was once tipped for the post of chief minister of the state, has quit electoral politics but will remain with the party.



Jakhar himself confirmed having called a quit as far as electoral politics is concerned.

"I have been saying this for the past five to six days, but it is after journalist turned politician Kanwar Sandhu's tweets that media persons have been calling me to know about my announcement," said Jakhar.

In a series of two tweets on Sunday, Sandhu, AAP MLA from Kharar in the outgoing State Assembly, had said, "A lot of unfortunate news emanating out of Punjab. Just heard that @sunilkjakhar is calling it quits due to unwarranted, irresponsible comments of his @INCPunjab colleagues. Sad to see a gentleman politician go out at a crucial juncture. #PunjabElection2022."

"Being a journalist known @sunilkjakhar, the gentleman and a friend for long. Hope he will revisit his decision to quit active politics and regale us with his witty one-liners, and we will also continue to get benefit of his poetic wisdom. #punjabassemblyelection2022," said Sandhu's second tweet. On reasons behind his decision, Jakhar said he can't work with the leaders who had "such a narrow outlook that they think a Hindu cannot become Punjab's CM."

Asked which leaders he was referring to, Jakhar said the party leader Ambika Soni said this openly, while some political leaders from Punjab endorsed her views. He, however, refused to reveal the names of those Punjab leaders. "These leaders call themselves big, but they have little thoughts. Ambika Soni has harmed the Congress a lot," he said. "Congress is the most secular party in the country, and Rahul Gandhi is the most secular leader. But if I continue to remain in electoral politics, I have to work with these leaders in Punjab. With the kind of myopic outlook they possess, I cannot work with them, so I decided to call it quits,"

said Jakhar.