Jaiswal takes over as CBI director

New Delhi: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (Maharashtra-1985), assumed charge as Director, CBI on Wednesday in terms of DoPT order dated May 25 after handing over charge of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force(CISF).



A 1985 batch IPS Officer of Maharashtra Cadre, Jaiswal holds a Bachelor's Degree in English (Honours), Economics & Political Science and Master's in Business Administration (MBA).

Jaiswal has served in his cadre holding various positions including SP (Gadchiroli, Aurangabad & Osmanabad), DIG, In-charge Special Investigation Team (SIT), Additional CP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Mumbai; Additional CP, Central Range, Mumbai; IGP Amravati Range and Commissioner of Police, Brihan Mumbai. He was DGP, Maharashtra for nearly two years from February 2019 before joining the post of DG, CISF.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has served in Close Protection Teams of the Prime Minister of India during his 6-year tenure with Special Protection Group as AIG & DIG.

He has also served in Cabinet Secretariat (Government of India) in various capacities for 10 years from June 2008 to 2018. Jaiswal has vast experience in various fields like counter-terrorism (left wing extremism), handling VVIP security etc.

Jaiswal is recipient of President Police Medal for Distinguished Services in 2009, Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2001, Internal Security Medal (Govt. of India), Special Service Medal (Govt. of Maharashtra) & Asadharan Suraksha Seva Praman Patra (ASSPP). After taking charge, Jaiswal was briefed by senior officers of CBI.